You'll notice flags in Washington State will be set to half staff this weekend. If you're like me, it always makes me a little sad because it's usually to honor someone who has died.

Such is the case this time as well. The Half Staff flags are set to honor fallen firefighters.

Governor Bob Ferguson issued the directive Monday that all state agency facilities will lower flags to half-staff at the close of business Friday, and leave them until sunset on Sunday.

A National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, commenced back in 2001 when President George Bush was in office. He signed a law requiring all federal buildings nationwide to lower flags each year in honor of fallen firefighters.

The dedication and sacrifice of three Western Washington firefighters will be nationally recognized in 2025 with their inclusion on the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial's Roll of Honor.

This tribute acknowledges firefighters who died while serving their communities.

Among those to be honored are Alvin D. Vaughn, who dedicated 36 years to the Port of Seattle Fire Department before his passing in 2023;

Dean G. Warren, a long-serving firefighter who contributed to multiple departments, including South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Fire Authority and Chelan County Search and Rescue, and who died last year;

and Leslee Denise Smith, a lieutenant at North Whatcom Fire and Rescue, who embarked on her firefighting career after years in counseling.

These three individuals will be remembered alongside two other Washington state firefighters at the annual ceremony in Emmitsburg, Maryland, where 140 fallen heroes will be honored.

Firefighters honored at National event this weekend!