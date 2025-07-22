Great news, Washington! We have two of the fittest cities in the USA! According to the 2025 ACSM American Fitness Index, these two cities rank in the top 30.

#3 Seattle

#26 Spokane

In a study published by the American College of Sports Medicine and the Elevance Health Foundation, the annual report ranks the nation's 100 most populous cities across more than 30 various health metrics.

Canva Canva loading...

At a high level, 94 of the 100 largest U.S. cities and their residents reported improved aerobic activity levels. The overall data show an average increase of 9% in residents meeting the aerobic activity guidelines. Cities also reported a significant increase in residents meeting aerobic and strength activity guidelines, with 89 of 100 cities averaging a 7.6% increase. These are more than just numbers, they represent healthier environments and more opportunities for residents to thrive.

Read More: Exciting Details Unveiled: See the Ironman 70.3 Bike Course

The Fittest City in America is Arlington, Virginia. See the Top 10 Below

1. Arlington, Virginia

2. Washington, D.C.

3. Seattle, Washington

4. San Francisco, California

5. Denver, Colorado

6. Minneapolis, Minnesota

7. Madison, Wisconsin

8. Atlanta, Georgia

9. Sacramento, California

10.San Diego, California

Positive Findings of the 2025 Report:

Canva Canva loading...

59% of Americans walked, biked, ran or otherwise met or exceeded the minimum aerobic activity recommendations. That's an increase of 9 percentage points from last year. Nationwide, 94 of the 100 largest cities improved in aerobic activity.

Get our free mobile app

Which City is at the Bottom of the List?

At the bottom of the list is Oklahoma City. Lubbock, Texas; North Las Vegas; Memphis, Tennessee; and Wichita, Kansas, made up the rest of the bottom five.

You can see the complete list of rankings here.

7 Best Bike Trails in Tri-Cities, Washington Cycling is HUGE in the P-N-W. Portland, OR is considered the best biking city in the United States. Seattle is ranked #9. Not one of Tri-Cities made the nationwide ranking. However, we do have a lot of fantastic biking trails. We have the 7 best. Do you have a favorite? And, is there one that didn't make our list? Let us know. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner