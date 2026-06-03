Stranded Pair Rescued From Skokomish River [VIDEO]
Two fishermenn were rescued from the Skokomish River on Saturday.
The U.S. Coast Guard was notified by the Mason County Sheriff's Office late Friday night that there were two fishermen reported missing.
An MH-60 Helicopter Crew Located the Missing Fishermen Near Holman Flats
The two were reported missing the previous day. The 42-year old woman and 64-year old man were able to build a fire and shelter in place over night as rescue operations continued.
Ground Search Parties Were Unable to Reach the Stranded Pair at the Time
Due to challenging terrain and river conditions, coordinators requested additional aerial resources. Communication with the fishermen was maintained throughout the incident.
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After assessing the situation, it was determined that rescue teams would attempt a rescue at first light. The Coast Guard crew arrived on scene with Guardian One helicopter support at about 6 Saturday morning. They successfully conducted a hoist operation, extracting the stranded pair.
The man and woman were ultimately transported to Sanderson Field for emergency medical services. The Coast Guard noted that were no injuries reported in the incident.
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