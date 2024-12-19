Washington to Ring in 2025 With Largest Firework Extravaganza

Made plans for New Year's Eve yet? If you're like me, you have a hard time staying awake to ring in the new year. Usually, I catch some of the highlights on tv. But this year, it's going to be a different.

The largest firework show in all of North America is planned in Seattle.

Space Needle-Facebook Space Needle-Facebook loading...

Preparations have been underway for quite some time to present the LARGEST firework show, Alaska Airlines New Year's at the Needle celebration.

Watch as hundreds of drones take the sky leading up to the largest structurally-launched firework show in North America. This year, San Diego will join the televised event in addition to Portland, Spokane, and Seattle. Alaska Airlines has joined as the presenting sponsor of the event, as a new year takes flight.

In all my visits to Seattle, can you believe I've never actually been in the Space Needle?

Canva Canva loading...

And, just so you know, there are NO New Year's Eve events happening atop the Space Needle. However, you can visit during extended hours on December 31st from 9 am to 8 pm.

Schedule of events leading up to countdown to ring in 2025:

10:00 PM – Light-only pre-show* (10-minute performance)

10:30 PM – Light-only pre-show* (10-minute performance)

11:00 PM – Light-only pre-show* (10-minute performance)

11:30 PM – Light-only pre-show* (10-minute performance)

11:30PM – Live broadcast begins

11:53 PM – Show begins

12:00 AM – Happy New Year!

12:09 AM – Show ends

The best viewing is at the International Fountain Lawn and the Fisher Pavilion. That's where I'll be camped out to ring in 2025 and scream, "Happy New Year!"

