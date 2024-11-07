Firearm Seizure Leads to Felony Arrest of Young Suspect in Kennewick

A juvenile is in Custody After Kennewick Police Found Him in Possession of Firearms.

In the early morning hours on Thursday, November 7th, Detectives with the Kennewick Police Department Criminal Investigation Division found evidence of the young suspect in possession of a firearm through a social media post. The juvenile had previously been convicted of several violent felonies.

The Juvenile Was Ineligible to Possess a Firearm.

At about 11:20 am, Detectives with the Kennewick Police Department's Criminal apprehension Team, and Kennewick Police officers responded to an apartment near West Metaline Avenue and North Arthur Street. They observed the juvenile inside, and eventually the young suspect complied with commands to exit the residence.

The Juvenile Suspect Was Found to Have An Active FELONY Warrant for His Arrest.

After a search warrant was executed, police found two unlawfully possessed handgun-style firearms and various othe firearm accessories.

Because the juvenile was convicted of several violent felonies, he was NOT allowed to be in possession of any firearms. The suspect was immediately taken into custody without incident.

