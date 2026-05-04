Active Protection Order Complicates Gun Charges for Felon
A 25-year old with prior felony convictions was arrested for discharging a firearm near occupied structures.
On Monday, Benton County Sheriff's Depties responded after receiving a call about a subject shooting near residences. According to the Sheriff's Office:
Earlier today, deputies responded to the 200000 block of E 194 PR after receiving a report that an individual had allegedly discharged a firearm near occupied structures.
After Deputies deployed a drone, 25-year old Robert Jesus Santana-Morales was located and taken into custody.
After Investigation, It Was Learned That the Suspect Had an Active No-Contact Order
During their investigation, deputies learned Santana‑Morales is the respondent in an active no‑contact order prohibiting firearm possession and has prior felony convictions for theft of a motor vehicle and residential burglary.
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Santana‑Morales Was Arrested and Booked Into the Benton County Jail
The charges he's facing, include illegal firearm use, and violating a protection order involving firearm possession.
A person with prior convictions who violates a no-contact order is SERIOUS, and punishable by prison time, higher fines, and possible long-term consequences.
Due to prior convictions, Santana Morales is probably looking at felony charges. His earlier convictions include vehicle theft and residential burglary.
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