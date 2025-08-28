An 18-year old male was arrested after Police found a stolen weapon in his possession.

On Thursday, after an extensive investigation, the Kennewick Police Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) served a search warrant in the 10000 block of Ridgeline Drive.

Tri-City Regional SWAT and The Metro Drug Task Force Assisted in Containment.

To properly secure the area, detectives from the Kennewick Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, and officers from multiple agencies set up a perimiter.

18-Year Old Ramiro Campos-Castro Exited the Apartment in Question.

As the suspect exited the residence, he was immediately safely detained by officers. After the search warrant was executed, Police located a stolen firearm in the residence.

Campos-Castro Was Arrested and Booked Into the Benton County Jail.

He's charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Our officers and detectives across all divisions, in partnership and coordination with other regional agencies, will continue to vigorously investigate crimes like these that can endanger public safety and ultimately lead to more victims. We will continue to address firearms in the hands of those who intend to use them to carry out criminal acts or harm others.

The Kennewick Police Department is asking the public to continue to partner with them. They encourage anyone with informationa about criminal activity to report it anonymously at kpdtips.com to increase public safety.

