Fire Weather Watch for Washington With Thunderstorms on Wednesday & Thursday

I admit, I enjoy a good thunderstorm every now and then. It's been a long time since I've seen a good one. When I lived in Pensacola, Florida, a daily shower was the norm. Often, we'd see a lot of lightning and hear a lot of thunder.

Thunderstorms are possible for southeast WA and eastern OR Wednesday night

According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, storms that form over central OR Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be mostly dry with lightning. A Fire Weather Watch for abundant lightning, is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

This could lead to new starts and and rapid spread due to gusty winds produced by these storms. Later in the day there will be storms that develop further east and northeast of the aforementioned storms.

Most of the storms can produce rains up to a quarter inch or more in slower moving storms. Lightning and windy conditions are possible around the storms. You're advised to take shelter when thunderstorms are present.

