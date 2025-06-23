Are you ready to make some incredible 4th of July memories? Maybe it would be fun to change it up this year, huh? Instead of the same yearly event you usually do...

Pack up the family and head to the Festival of America at the stunning Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Center Park in Grant County, Washington!

This annual Independence Day extravaganza is the perfect way to celebrate, offering a full day of excitement for everyone.

Imagine a vibrant scene buzzing with live music, the enticing aroma of delicious food from various vendors, and unique crafts from talented local artisans.

Kids will be thrilled with dedicated activities, possibly even a water zone to cool off! It’s a fantastic opportunity to explore and discover hidden treasures while soaking in the festive atmosphere.

As twilight descends on July 4th, prepare for an absolutely breathtaking spectacle.

The iconic Grand Coulee Dam itself becomes the star of the show with a dazzling laser light display projected right onto its face.

And when you think it can’t get any better, the sky erupts with an epic fireworks display, launched directly from the top of the dam!

This one-of-a-kind setting promises a truly unforgettable finale to your holiday.

Admission is free, so gather your loved ones and plan for a full day, from 10 AM to 11 PM, with the laser show around 10 PM and fireworks following at 10:30 PM.

For more information, you can call the Grand Coulee Dam Area Chamber of Commerce. Don't miss out on this spectacular celebration of America!

