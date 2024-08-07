Ferry Tale: A Miracle Birth on the Water in Washington!
We've all heard unbelievable stories of babies arriving into the world in the most unique places, and often under strange circumstances.
Tuesday was NO exception, as a true-to-life 'ferry-tale' unfolded on a Washington State Ferry. As the Samish ferry was about to depart Lopez Island for Anacortes, an anxious man flagged down a crew member. The man explained that his wife was in labor on the car deck.
Read more: Four Baby Names Now Banned in Washington
Crew members and passengers took action, and got the woman to the medical room.
In a matter of minutes, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby boy at 3:45 pm. According to Washington State Ferries, the mother and her newborn were airlifted to a medical facility in Anacortes.
Congrats to this family and kudos to our knowledgeable and amazing crew members, plus the passengers on board for the assist!
Now, the only question is what to name the baby boy who just couldn't wait to arrive.
Many comments on social media sites are suggesting the baby should be named Sam or Sammy. Afterall, the bouncing baby boy was born on board the Samish.
10 Unusual Baby Names That Are Illegal in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
NEW NEIGHBORS: These Are the States Sending the Most People to Washington
Gallery Credit: Stacker
ADVENTURE: These Are the Highest-Rated Free Things To Do in Washington, According to Tripadvisor
Gallery Credit: Stacker