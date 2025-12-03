Kennewick Felony Suspect Arrested After Domestic Disturbance

Kennewick Police arrested a man Wanted on a Felony Warrant, during a domestic disturbance on Tuesday.

Just after 8 pm, officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of West 5th Place and South Young Street when they learned one of the people involved had a warrant for his arrest.

Officers Informed Joshua Dixon That He Was Under Arrest.

That's when Dixon fled inside the residence with a small child and a female adult. Dixon was ordered to exit the residence and comply. However, the suspect refused to obey commands to exit the home. Instead, Dixon yelled at police to "come and get" him.

And, That's When Back Up Assistance Arrived at the Scene.

On-Duty SWAT Officers responded to the location to assist in the apprehension of Dixon. A short while later the juvenile and the adult female exited the residence, leaving Dixon alone inside.

Meanwhile, Dixon Stil Refused to Exit the Residence.

After a long standoff, Kennewick Police Officers obtained a search warrant to enter the residence to arrest Dixon. As SWAT Officers and Patrol Officers breached the front door, Dixon finally surrendered.

He was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on the Felony Warrant and multiple charges.

