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Earlier this year, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board Enforcement Unit received a complaint about suspected unlicensed cannabis production at a property in unincorporated Monroe.

The Complaint Stressed That There Was a Strong Odor of Cannabis

Raising concerns about a possible illegal cannabis production operation, the investigation was turned over to the WSLCB Special Investigations Unit.

After investigation, it was determined that indeed, an unlicensed cannabis production operation was in tact.

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WSLCB SIU and the Snohohomish Regional Task Force Continued to Investigate

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Snohomish County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

On November 6, the Snohomish Regional Task Force executed a search warant at the property. 2,700 live and dried marijuana plants were seized from the operation. After investigation, a 70-year-old man was taken into custody. He was arrested in connection with the investigation and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on multiple charges, including:

• Felony drug manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver narcotics

• Felony marijuana production (manufacturing/growing marijuana

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The WSLCB remains committed to working collaboratively with city, county, and state law enforcement partners to identify and address illegal cannabis operations and protect the integrity of Washington’s regulated cannabis industry.