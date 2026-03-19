A Washington man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sex and drug trafficking. 55-year old James Anthony Stinson of Spokane was convicted of 11 felonies for trafficking and unlawful possession of firearms.

Criminal Investigation of Stinson Began in 2021

Following a series of purchases of crack cocaine mader in Stinson's hotel room, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant. Based on that, the FBI and Spokane Police Department also executed search warrants on all of Stinson's hotel rooms.

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Investigators Located Drugs, Illegal Firearms, and Evidence of Sex-Trafficking

According to United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Washington, large quantities of meth, crack cocaine, and fentanyl pills were found along with several illegally-possessed firearms. Detectives also located evidence of sex trafficking.

Further investigation into Mr. Stinson’s phones and other digital evidence revealed videos of Mr. Stinson threatening and violently beating a commercial sex worker. Messages on Mr. Stinson’s phones revealed his ongoing use of force, fraud, and coercion, described as an atmosphere of fear to force multiple victims to engage in sex work, as well as significant financial gains from his human trafficking and drug trafficking operations.

Stinson Has a Criminal Past Spanning Several Years for Multiple Crimes

Stinson was previously convicted of drug trafficking in 2011. He was also convicted in 2012 for Addict and Unlawful User of a Controlled Substance in Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

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United States Attorney Pete Serrano stated:

“The United States takes very seriously the safety of our neighborhoods. Crimes involving drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession are devastating to our communities. Mr. Stinson not only engaged in the distribution of controlled substances, but he also exploited multiple vulnerable women to engage in sex work. He took advantage of their addiction and other vulnerabilities for his own benefit. Mr. Stinson is a violent predator with a lengthy criminal history, and I am grateful for the work of many law enforcement partners whose efforts led to Mr. Stinson being taken off the streets.”

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