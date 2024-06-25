Alert: Popular Beverage Recalled Nationwide – Potential Botulism Risk
Be careful. You may want to re-think having that cup of coffee. This one is BIG.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a national recall of almost 300 types of canned coffee products distributed through numerous roasters and retailers. The products were distributed by Snapchill LLC. The coffee was recalled due to possible botulism.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, botulism is a serious, rare illness that causes difficulty breating, muscle paralysis, and possibly death. Symptoms can begin from 6 hours to 2 weeks after consuming food that contains the toxin. No illnesses have been reported and Snapchill is not aware of any instances where the company’s products contained botulin toxin.
The recalled coffee was sold under a variety of brand names and roasters.
The products are identifiable by the language “Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC” underneath the nutrition facts panel. Some of the products can also be identified by the text “Snapchill Coffee” on the label.
The product was sold in a number of metal cans in sizes ranging from 7 oz to 12 oz.
The complete list of the recalled products can be seen here.
Consumers should throw out the product or return the product to Snapchill or the place of purchase for refund. If you have any questions contact the company anytime by email at: Compliance@snapchill.com, or by phone, Monday through Friday between 8 am and 4 pm Central Time, at (920) 632-6018.
