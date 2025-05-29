The FBI is warning residents about an ongoing malicious text and voice messaging scam.

If You Receive a Message Claiming to Be From a Senior US Official, it May Be a Scam.

Malicious actors (scammers) are sending text messages and AI-generated voice messages claiming to come from a senior US official to establish rapport before gaining access to personal accounts.

One way the scammers gain access is by sending a malicious link under the guise of transitioning to a separate messaging platform.

Access to personal or official accounts operated by US officials could be used to target other government officials, or their associates and contacts, by using trusted contact information they obtain. Contact information acquired through social engineering schemes could also be used to impersonate contacts to elicit information or funds.

How to Identify and Protect Yourself From a Fake Message:

• Before responding to a text or voice message, research the originating number, organization, and/or the person contacting you.

• Examine the email address, contact information, phone numbers, URLs, and spelling in correspondence.

• Look for subtle imperfections in videos and images, such as distorted hands or unrealistic facial features.

• Listen closely to the tone and word choice to know the difference between a legitimate phone call or voice message from a known contact and AI-generated voice. They can sound almost identical. AI-generated content has advanced to the point that it is often difficult to identify.

NEVER Share Sensitive Information With Anyone You've Met Online or on the Phone.

• NEVER send money, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or other assests to people you don't know.

• NEVER click on any links in an email or text message.

• NEVER download applications at the request of someone you haven't verified.

• Set up two-factor authentication on all accounts that allow it. NEVER disclose the two-factor code to anyone over email or text.

If you believe you're a victim of a scam, and your accounts have been compromised, report it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center or to your local FBI Field Office.