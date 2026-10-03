Warning: WSP Cracking Down on Exhausted Commercial Drivers
Washington State Patrol will be conducting "Fatigued Driving" emphasis patrols in the days ahead.
Fatigue Is One of the Leading Causes of Commercial Motor Vehicle Collisions
Fatigue can significantly affect a driver's alertness, decision-making, attention, and reaction time. The effects of severe fatigue can impair a driver's ability to safely operate a commercial motor vehicle and can increase the risk of a serious collision.
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WSP troopers along with Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers will conduct two emphasis patrols monthly along Interstate 5 in Thurston County.
The Patrols Will Be Conducted Between Mileposts 100 and 111 on the Following Dates:
• October 7 and 22
• November 3 and 24
• December 2 and 15
WSP troopers say fatigue is preventable when drivers recognize the signs, and make the responsible decision to stop driving and get rest.
The goal of these emphasis patrols is to bring greater awareness to the dangers of fatigued driving among commercial vehicle operators and encourage drivers to make safe decisions before fatigue affects their ability to operate vehicles.
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