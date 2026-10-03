Washington State Patrol will be conducting "Fatigued Driving" emphasis patrols in the days ahead.

Photo by Bernd 📷 Dittrich on Unsplash a semi truck driving down a road next to a forest

Fatigue Is One of the Leading Causes of Commercial Motor Vehicle Collisions

Fatigue can significantly affect a driver's alertness, decision-making, attention, and reaction time. The effects of severe fatigue can impair a driver's ability to safely operate a commercial motor vehicle and can increase the risk of a serious collision.

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WSP troopers along with Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers will conduct two emphasis patrols monthly along Interstate 5 in Thurston County.

The Patrols Will Be Conducted Between Mileposts 100 and 111 on the Following Dates:

• October 7 and 22

• November 3 and 24

• December 2 and 15

WSP troopers say fatigue is preventable when drivers recognize the signs, and make the responsible decision to stop driving and get rest.

Washington State Patrol via Facebook Washington State Patrol via Facebook

The goal of these emphasis patrols is to bring greater awareness to the dangers of fatigued driving among commercial vehicle operators and encourage drivers to make safe decisions before fatigue affects their ability to operate vehicles.

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2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll