2026 Farmer’s Almanac Says “Sloth-Like” Spring Ahead for WA
What can we expect in Washington State for Spring weather?
According to the Farmers' Almanac, the Spring 2026 forecast calls for a "sloth-like" arrival, meaning spring warmth will come slowly, and unevenly in the Northwest.
Parts of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and areas of Montana and Colorado are expected to see temperatures closer to or below seasonal averages.
2026 Spring Forecast Details to Note for Washington State
• Temperatures are expected to be near or below average in Washington state.
• Storms will be frequent, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and occasional snow.
• While western Washington may see average temps in April, areas like Spokane are looking at a wetter, colder spring.
• Late freezes are possible: frosty mornings may last longer than usual, which may delay planting and could risk damage to seasonal crops.
Gardeners and farmers alike should delay planting frost-sensitive crops and keep row covers, cold frames, or mulch handy to protect young plants during cold snaps.
READ MORE: Flu Deaths Rise in Washington: What You Need to Know
The Bottom Line From the Old Farmer's Almanac for Spring 2026
April and May will be cooler and wetter than normal in the north, while warmer and drier in the south. Summer will be cooler and drier than usual in the north, while the south will see hotter, wetter conditions.
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF