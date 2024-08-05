Farmer’s Almanac 2024 Predicts First Frost Dates for Washington & Oregon

This isn't a fun one for me, however, it is informative. After all the excessive heat warnings we've had for the past several days, it seems only appropriate that we cool down for a spell, right? After some checking, we've learned that the Old Farmer's Almanac has already predicted first frost dates for Washington and Oregon.

It's beneficial for farmers and gardeners to know when frost is in the forecast. An entire crop can be ruined by a single frost in the PNW. A light freeze of 29-32 degrees will kill tender plants. A moderate freeze of 25-28 degrees can be destructive to vegetation.

How Does The Old Farmer's Almanac Make Its First Frost Date Predictions?

The Old Farmer's Almanac uses data gathered by NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information.

Note that frost dates are only an estimate based on historical climate data and are not set in stone. The probability of a frost occurring after the spring frost date or before the fall frost date is 30%, which means there is still a chance of frost occurring before or after the given dates!

When Can We Expect The First Frost Dates For Cities In Washington?

• Kennewick (Tri-Cities) - October 25, 2024

• Spokane - October 7, 2024

• Seattle - November 10, 2024

• Vancouver - November 1, 2024

• Kent - November 3, 2024

• Everett - October 27, 2024

• Bellingham - October 26, 2024

When Can We Expect The First Frost Dates For Cities In Oregon?

• Salem - October 26, 2024

• Portland - November 22, 2024

• Eugene - October 15, 2024

• Bend - September 12, 2024

• Seaside - November 1, 2024

• Klamath Falls - September 13, 2024

• Baker City - September 9, 2024

Check The Old Farmer's Almanac Frost Calculator

If you're interested in a different location, you can check dates for almost every town in every state HERE.

