Fall Weddings in Tri-Cities Are Amazing, Here Are 8 Venues to Consider

The fall wedding season in Tri-Cities is ramping up and yes, it might be too late to book a venue at this point but if you’re planning ahead for next year, now’s the time to reserve. Fall is a favorite time for many couples to tie the knot in the Mid-Columbia. The mild warm days, cool nights, and vibrant fall colors from late September to mid-October are perfect for outdoor weddings. And, Tri-Cities offers a plethora of beautiful venues that are perfect for fall nuptials.

Terra Blanca Winery & Estate Vineyard, Benton City, Washington

Photo: screenshot-terrablanca.com

Terra Blanca Winery offers breathtaking views of the Yakima Valley and vineyard with a rustic charm. During fall the foliage is full of vibrant color and is an enchanting spot for an autumn wedding.

The Lodge at Columbia Point, Richland, Washington

Photo: lodgeatcolumbiapoint.com/

The Lodge at Columbia Point offers a refined and intimate atmosphere for weddings. Its modern appeal and stunning river views present an elegant setting that complements the fall season.

The REACH Museum, Richland, Washington

Photo: visitthereach.us

If you searching for something very unique, then consider holding your fall wedding ceremony in a cultural setting at the REACH Museum in Richland. The location by the river and its contemporary design offer a distinctive backdrop for a couple's fall wedding.

Canyon Lakes Golf Course, Kennewick, Washington

Photo: canyonlakesgolfcourse.com

Whether the soon-to-be-married couple enjoys golf or not, Canyon Lakes offers the beauty of a pristine golf course with lush fairways, water features, and fall colors for an amazing outdoor ceremony and reception.

The Moore Mansion, Pasco, Washington

Photo: Michael Fisk-Moore Mansion Facebook

This historic estate sits on the edge of the Columbia River with the Blue Bridge as a backdrop. There’s plenty of space on the well-manicured grounds for an outdoor ceremony, dancing, and reception. The cool days and the crisp fall air of late September and the river view are stunning.

Tagaris Winery, Richland, Washington

Photo: Tagaris Winery Facebook

Tagaris is a charming venue that combines rustic charm and elegance. Surrounded by vineyards and gardens, it offers couples a romantic atmosphere and numerous choices of indoor and outdoor spaces for the ceremony and reception.

Meadow Springs Country Club, Richland, Washington

Photo: Meadow Springs Facebook

Fore! Meadow Springs is the ultimate picturesque setting with a beautifully manicured course, views that bring in the fall colors, and an elegant clubhouse. Whether your ceremony is indoors or outdoors, Meadow Springs is an excellent choice for a fall wedding.

Bookwalter Winery, Richland, Washington

Photo: Bookwalter Winery Facebook

Bookwalter Winery is known for its exceptional wines and inviting ambiance. It has a contemporary tasting room and a breathtaking outdoor patio, making it another excellent choice for an outdoor fall wedding.