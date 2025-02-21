Phony Delivery Driver Arrested With Real Gun in Washington

When I saw the Pierce County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, I knew I had to share. It's too good not to.

A Woman With 11 Prior Felony Convictions Was Caught Prowling a Neighborhood.

On Sunday, February 16th, at about 4 pm, Deputies received reports of a suspicious person in the area of the 19900 block of 122nd Street East in Bonney Lake. The caller reported the person dressed in a UPS uniform, was loitering near cars and backyards.

As Deputies Arrived, They Encountered a Woman Near the Front Door of a Home.

The woman matched the description of the reports. Deputies noted she was indeed, wearing a UPS uniform, and had a badge. However, there was NO UPS delivery truck nearby.

During a Body Search, a Real Gun Was Found in Her Possession.

The woman lied about not having a weapon. Deputies also found burglary tools and drugs. More than 50 small keys were found in a bag with cutting pliers and a window punch. A search of the suspect's vehicle turned up possible stolen credit cards, social security cards, and personal information belonging to several people.

The Suspect Admitted to Using a Police Scanner App on Her Phone to Avoid Capture.

37-year-old Heather Leeanne Bevier was detained. She was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, criminal attempt at burglary, criminal impersonation, for disguising herself as a UPS driver, and possession of burglary tools. Her bail was set at $25,000.

Get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)