I've been single a very long time! But, I remember when I was newly single after a devastating break up from a long term relationship when I felt pretty lonely.

My new empty feeling- life, had no color left to it. I felt vacant, half dead inside and just lost my zest for life.

Back then, I reached out to anything and everything to remedy my 'fun life loving self' and really found it difficult to move forward with my new identity of a SOLO individual.

To anyone who has suffered the heartache of loss of some kind, I'm sure you can relate. It takes some adjusting for sure. For me, it took 6 years.

And in the meantime, I read a lot of great books. I learned something from each of them and credit them for helping me dig my way out of what seemed like an endless, bottomless pit I felt I could not crawl out of.

It occurred to me the other day that I should pass along some of those books I read, so I dug through and tried to recall which ones were the most impactful to my recovery and in finding my way back to a better, stronger, and happier self again!

I am happy to say the days of sadness or even loneliness have completely diminished, I think I'm happier than I've ever been! So keep your chin up and enjoy the moments of peace you have, and know it only gets better!

Here are five books I really enjoyed reading:

1. Attached: The New Science of Adult Attachment and How It Can Help You Find--and Keep--Love by Amir Levine, MD & Rachel S.F. Heller, M.A

2. Open to Love: A Book on Senior Dating by Gloria Horsley and Frank Powers

3. In the Meantime: Finding Yourself and the Love You Want by Iyanla Vanzant

4. The Hidden Power Of The Five Hearts: Empower Your Thoughts, Balance Your Emotions, and Unlock Vibrant Health and Abundance. by Kimberly Snyder

5. Here's to You by Compendium Family

Happy reading!