Single & Ready to Read: Faith Martin’s Top Picks for Your Summer TBR

I've been single a very long time! But, I remember when I was newly single after a devastating break up from a long term relationship when I felt pretty lonely.

My new empty feeling- life, had no color left to it. I felt vacant, half dead inside and just lost my zest for life.

Back then, I reached out to anything and everything to remedy my 'fun life loving self' and really found it difficult to move forward with my new identity of a SOLO individual.

To anyone who has suffered the heartache of loss of some kind, I'm sure you can relate. It takes some adjusting for sure. For me, it took 6 years.

And in the meantime, I read a lot of great books. I learned something from each of them and credit them for helping me dig my way out of what seemed like an endless, bottomless pit I felt I could not crawl out of.

It occurred to me the other day that I should pass along some of those books I read, so I dug through and tried to recall which ones were the most impactful to my recovery and in finding my way back to a better, stronger, and happier self again!

I am happy to say the days of sadness or even loneliness have completely diminished,  I think I'm happier than I've ever been! So keep your chin up and enjoy the moments of peace you have, and know it only gets better!

Here are five books I really enjoyed reading:

1.  Attached:  The New Science of Adult Attachment and How It Can Help You Find--and Keep--Love by Amir Levine, MD & Rachel S.F. Heller, M.A

2. Open to Love: A Book on Senior Dating by Gloria Horsley and Frank Powers

3. In the Meantime: Finding Yourself and the Love You Want by Iyanla Vanzant

4. The Hidden Power Of The Five HeartsEmpower Your Thoughts, Balance Your Emotions, and Unlock Vibrant Health and Abundance. by Kimberly Snyder

5. Here's to You by Compendium Family

Happy reading!

