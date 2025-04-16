If you decide to go out to Easter Brunch in the Tri-Cities, it's very important to call ahead and make a reservation. So, where should you go?

Some of my most memorable Easter Brunch occasions were when the whole family could get together at one of our homes and spend the time casually enjoying homemade dishes that we each brought. The atmosphere was relaxed, and the kids played games on the floor or ran outside for an impromptu backyard kickball game.

If you live in the Tri-Cities area, here are some favs I will share with you:

My top picks would be:

550 Columbia Point Dr, Richland, WA 99352

The food is amazing, and the seating is comfortable with booths available for sitting. I've never had a bad meal at Anthony's, and although I've never personally had Easter Brunch there, I would guess it's pretty darn good!

530 Columbia Point Dr, Richland, WA

This would be another top pick for the food, although I don't find the seating as comfortable.

1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 901A, Kennewick, WA

I often forget about this place, located near the mall, because it's tucked in and out of sight, but I've always enjoyed the food at Twigs. Plus, the seating is comfortable, and the atmosphere lends to a bit more privacy than some other places.

606 Columbia Point Dr, Richland, WA

The food is always great at LU LU's. I'm not a fan of the seating, unless you can get a booth area. This restaurant can get a little loud for my taste.

890 George Washington Way, Richland, WA

I love the seating in Sterlings they have lots of open booths that have good cushions. I know I'm a bit picky about my 'comfortable seating preference. Food is usually good, and service tends to also be good. It's a pretty safe bet.

Would you rather stay home for Easter Brunch or go out?

The thought of being served a delectable Easter Brunch in Tri-Cities while I relax with family, someone serves me and refills my coffee when needed, and I don't even have to get out of my chair? Well, that sounds pretty amazing! I have enjoyed some brunches like that and it's always a treat!

Don't we all just need that sometimes? An occasion that we don't have to be busy and getting up and down to get someone something, or refill a dish, or get more of this or that? To be served is truly relaxing and something I crave every now and then.

If you are on the Westside of the state, there are also many wonderful and delectable choices to choose from.

