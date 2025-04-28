Well, isn't he a handsome one, huh? I got a call today asking what I thought of the new pick or this season's Golden Bachelor.

Don't think I didn't perk up to see who it would be on an upcoming season promo on ABC. I watched closely!

The New 2025 Golden Bachelor this Season is Mel Owens.

A former NFL player, father of two sons, and divorced. He is 66 years old and seems to be in good health and definitely attractive!

I'm sure this year's season of The Golden Bachelor will be an exciting one!

I wonder if he and Gerry from season one will get a chance to talk a bit before Mel heads out for filming.

I'm pretty sure Gerry would have some helpful words of wisdom to share from his time as Golden Bachelor.

Although, as it goes, you could prepare and think that you might know exactly what to do and how you'll navigate the show and what to expect, but once you're there, all that I think would go out the window.

Some things you just can't predict on The Golden Bachelor

And you certainly can't predict your feelings. I didn't prepare myself for my experience on the very first season of The Golden Bachelor.

I had only seen a few snippets of one show before I headed off for filming in 2023 for Season One.

Embarrassingly, I went all doe-eyed and hopeful that I might have the strongest connection with the then 72-year-old Gerry Turner.

I had hoped my connection with Gerry would turn into the relationship I'd always hoped for.

I personally don't think you can 'prepare' for a show like that, because you just don't know how you'll feel until the situations unveil themselves in everyday.

Hindsight is always 20/20, for sure, but I think things turn out the way they are supposed to.

As much as I felt emotionally heartbroken at the loss of Gerry, I also knew within my heart that it probably was for the best.

I have heard he now has a lovely girlfriend after getting over his breakup with Theresa Nist (the contestant that he married). So, you see, things have a way of working out!

I'm still single of course, but I do think it's been good for me to be single all these years. And who knows, just maybe I won't be single forever!

But, for now, I'm enjoying my independence, my freedom, and my journey of personal growth.

‘Golden Bachelor’ Contestant, Faith Martin, Through the Years [PHOTOS] The photos you’re about to see are from Faith Martin's time at 98.3 THE KEY beginning in 2002 and ending the year she left the station in 2016. Faith’s warm and fun personality shines in each image. Gallery Credit: Paul Drake