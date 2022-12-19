Extreme Wind Chill On Thursday Could Break Tri-Cities Coldest Day Record

The National Weather Service has issued an URGENT wind chill advisory for the Columbia Basin and surrounding areas beginning at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21st, and continuing through 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 23rd.

Wind chills are expected to dip as low as 20 degrees below zero. Officials warn that the extreme temperatures could cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. It is not recommended to have your skin exposed to such extreme wind chills. If you must be outside, limit your exposure and dress appropriately. Heavy jacket, warm hat, gloves, face covering, and warm shoes or boots. Also, be sure your pets have shelter. Extreme temperatures can be fatal to animals.

When traveling, even short distances, during extreme cold, it is good practice to keep your fuel tank or EV fully charged before departure. Bring warm clothing, water, snacks, and other items to protect you from the cold – in case of a long traffic jam or accident. Download and follow this station’s app and website for updates and other alerts.

The high temp on Thursday is expected to be around 6 degrees. The good news is temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s in the middle of next week. The coldest date in Tri-Cities history was -27 degrees in January of 1930.

