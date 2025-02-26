More Layoffs in Washington State – Expedia Is Cutting Costs

More layoffs are hitting Washingtonians. This time, it's Seattle-based travel giant, Expedia Group. I use the Expedia app occasionally to book motels.

Even though, the company reported nearly 10% growth last quarter, and increased net income, the company confirms it's diminishing the workforce down from 16,500 employees. According to Geekwire.com:

“To ensure the best traveler experience, we must continually adapt to the evolving needs of our industry and travelers,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to GeekWire. “This requires difficult but necessary decisions such as refining our marketing strategies, improving efficiencies, and reallocating resources to areas with the greatest business impact to drive customer engagement.”

Expedia Cut 1,500 Jobs in 2024. 208 Were Seattle Employees.

Also last year, former CEO Peter Kern stepped down after running the company for four years. The company stock is up 50%. On a company earning's call, Expedia's current CEO Ariane Gorin said:

“We believe we still have room to deliver further efficiencies across our variable costs and fixed cost base to expand our margins even further.”

Along with Expedia.com, Expedia Group Offers Many Additional Brands, Including:

• Orbitz

• Hotwire

• Trivago

• Hotels.com

• vrbo

Expedia Group Has More Than 200 Websites in More Than 70 Countries.

Recently, the travel giant announced a partnership with Southwest Airlines.

Greg Schulze, Expedia Group Chief Commercial Officer, said, "Southwest Airlines is a beloved brand known for its customer-first service and operational excellence. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to offer the most travel options and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

