Urgent Alert: Excessive Heat Warning in Effect Till 8pm Monday
Mother Nature just won't cut us a break in the PNW. An Excessive Heat Warning is on.
The alert was issued through weather services on Thursday. The National Weather Service in Pendleton issued the URGENT weather message at 1:38 pm:
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY
Areas included in the warning are the Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, including the cities of Connell, Boardman, Prosser, Tri-Cities, Ione, and Hermiston.
Temperatures are expected to reach up to 110°
Extreme heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
What you can do to stay safe during the Excessive Heat Warning:
• Drink plenty of fluids, (WATER) stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
• Never leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Walk your pets in the early morning or later in the evening.
• Take extra precautions if you work outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.
• Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
• Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi
Tips on Staying Cool In Washington State
Gallery Credit: Aly
Tri-City Water Follies: Hydroplane Racing on the Columbia River!
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
What Washington State Residents say about the Heatwave
Gallery Credit: Aly