You're invited to celebrate a very special birthday boy, who recently turned 4-years old. There was a birthday party for Everest and all his friends were there! The celebration included a special birthday ride-along.

Everest Is a Labrador Retriever Wellness Dog for the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

For the past two years, Everest has proudly served alongside the dedicated men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, bringing comfort, calm, and countless smiles to our deputies each and every day. From brightening long shifts to offering a steady, reassuring presence after difficult calls, Everest has become an essential part of our team. His impact goes far beyond wagging tails and friendly greetings.

Everest Plays a Very Important Role and Is Active in Community Engagement

The Wellness pup participates in many community events and appears in lots of social media posts for the department. While the pup's primary mission is emotional wellness, it's important that Everest stay physically fit. His daily routine includes regular exercise, like treadmill sessions, and obedience training.It's Everest's job to stay healthy and well-behaved around people.

Personal Details and Personality Traits of Everest the Wellness Dog

• Loves belly rubs, lots of attention, and prefers positive interaction

• Enjoys exercise anywhere, inside and outside

• Plays like a typical dog, he oves chasing squirrels and sleeping

The department once created a social media story, where Everest was booked for maliciious mischief (tearing up his teddy bear). He was processed into jail, and was eventually cleared to get back to work.

What a special boy. Happy Birthday, Everest!!

