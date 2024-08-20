The Most Invasive Menace Is Attacking Washington’s Coastal Ecosystem

One of the world's most invasive species is threatening to take over the Washington coast. And, it is ILLEGAL to possess a green crab in the state of Washington, without a special permit.

European green crabs have destructive tendencies. The small shore crabs prey on numerous organisms making potential competitors for the food sources of native fish and bird species. The green crab is smaller than a Dungeness crab and its color can vary. According to Washington Sea Grant, the green crab has already invaded coastal communities outside of its native range, including South Africa, brazil, Australia, and bot of the U.S. coasts.

The European green crab on the Washington coast is an alarming cause for concern

This small shore crab has the potential to significantly alter any ecosystem it invades. It has been blamed for the collapse of the soft-shell clam industry in Maine. The green crab could threaten Dungeness crab, oyster, and clam fisheries and aquaculture operations in the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia.

Because the green crab devours many organisms, including mussels, clams, oysters, marine worms and small crustaceans, it also preys on juvenile crabs and shellfish. They're known to devour juvenile king crabs in addition to juvenile salmon. The green crab is also an intermediate host to a marine worm that can harm the health of local shorebirds.

If you see a European green crab, report it

Take several photos of it from different angles. Go here to determine if it is indeed a European green crab. Leave the crab in place. Do NOT take it. Email your photos and detailed location information, geographic coordinates if you have them, to crabteam@uw.edu. They will contact you if more information is needed.

