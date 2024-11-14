Apparently, Everyone Is Moving to This City in Oregon

I've been to Oregon a handful of times in my life. Nw that I live in Washington, I've been a few more times. I do have family in Oregon.

I remember my first trip to Oregon was with my parents. We went to visit my dad's sister, and her family in Salem. We were overwhelmed at the sight of their property on Aumsville Highway. There were so many trees, they operated a Christmas tree farm. I remember a lot of fun was had on that Oregon visit.

According to moveBuddha, there's a list of the towns everyone wants to move to for each state. The town in Oregon everyone wants to move to, is EUGENE.

One of the Oregon trip highlights, was visiting my cousin in Eugene.

He was a student at the University of Oregon. A member of the Association of American Universities, the University of Oregon is one of the top 71 research universities in the nation, and the #1 public university in the state.

What is Eugene known for?

Located about 110 miles south of Portland, Eugene's official slogan is "A Great City for the Arts and Outdoors." It's also referred to as "The Emerald City" and as "Track Town, USA." The Nike corporation began in Eugene.

Why is Eugene so popular?

The town is known for outdoor recreation, bicycle and hiking trails, organic farming, and a commitment to the arts. The Oregon Bach Festival and Eugene Symphony call the Hult Center for the Performing Arts home.

Before making your move to Eugene, it may help to know the cost of living in such a beautiful city. Learn more about everything in Eugene here.

