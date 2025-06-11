It's awesome news for a Connell paraeducator who's been recognized as the 2025 Educational Service District (ESD) 123 Regional Classified School Employee of the Year!

The Top Honor Goes to Olivia Grassl of Connell Elementary.

Grassl Accepts Award - ESD 123

Ms. Grassl is known as a dedicated paraeducator, and unwavering student advocate. She's earned the admiration of her colleagues and community for her tireless "commitment to creating a safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environment."

Connell Elementary School Principal Amy Garza Praised Grassl for Her Dedication.

In her nomination, the principal noted the paraeducator leads the school safety committee, directing traffic during bus dismissal, and also serves as the school's unofficial "snake and wild critter wrangler." Grassl is known for wearing many hats, as she delivers wherever her services are needed. In a press release from ESD 123:

Grassl’s impact is also seen in the classroom, where her one-on-one and small-group interventions in reading and math have helped students make significant academic strides. One of her most notable contributions is co-developing a comprehensive playground flipbook, a multi-year project that provides tools for inclusive play, conflict resolution, and social-emotional development. The guide has been adopted across multiple schools in her district, a testament to her lasting influence beyond a single building.

As a regional honoree, Grassl will join other educators in the state, in a year of professional development focused on communications, advocacy, and education policy.

She'll Be Considered for the 2025 WA State Classified School Employee of the Year.

The state winner will go on to represent Washington in the national Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award program through the U.S. Department of Education.

