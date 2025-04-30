Eric Church Set to Bring the Party to Spokane Arena!

Eric Church has officially announced he will be rolling through Washington State with a stop at the Spokane Arena on October 25, 2025.

It all began at age 13, when Eric Church picked up a guitar and started writing songs. Since then, he's been named the CMA Entertainer of the Year (2020) and awarded multiple ACM awards, including Album of the Year for his hugely popular album "Chief" in 2011. And now, it's your turn to see him in Spokane on October 25th with 102.7 KORD!

Tickets officially go on sale to the general public on May 9th at 10 am through Ticketswest. Fans can purchase tickets early between 10 am on Tuesday, May 6th, through Thursday, May 9th, 10 pm, but must register for presale at ericchurch.com before May 6th.  For a chance to win tickets, keep scrolling and fill out the form.

