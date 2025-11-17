Big game hunters in Eastern Washington are warned to be extra cautious and concscientious when out hoping to get the big one.

Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife confirms an outbreak of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and Bluetongue is affecting deer populations throughout the state.

According to WDFW, Spokane and Stevens Counties appear to be the hardest hit. According to reports, 31 cases have been confirmed in Stevens County and 35 were reported spokane County. Walla-Walla and Whitman Counties also reported.

What is EHD and How Does it Spread Among Deer?

Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and Bluetongue are common viral diseases of deer. White-tailed deer get EHD, while Bluetongue is a well-known disease of domestic sheep, cattle, and goats, in addition to affecting deer.

Transmission is spread by Culicoides gnats which thrive during hot-dry conditions where deer gather near water sources. The gnats are found in wet, muddy areas where deer congregate in late summer and early fall.

Symptoms of Illness From EHD Include:

Deer in the early stages may appear to be lethargic, disoriented, lame, or even unresponsive to hunters. Excessive salivation and foaming at the mouth are signs of infection.

The disease often kills deer so quickly -- within a day or two -- they may still be in very good body condition. In other cases, they may not die, just become sick and stop eating, resulting in emaciation.

Avoid Shooting or Consuming Any Animals That Appear to Be Sick.

There is NO treatment for animals infected with EHD. If you see a sick animal or dead one that you suspect EHD or Bluetongue as the cause, please report it here.

