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An Ephrata man is behind bars after police say he assaulted Wenatchee Police and took off with two young children in his vehicle.

24-Year old Romeo Padron Fled After an Altercation With Wenatchee Officers

Last Thursday evening, after Padron had the incident in Wenatchee, he fed the scene toward Quincy. Police believed the suspect was armed and traveling with two young children.

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Officers Spotted Padron's Vehicle Entering Quincy and Ended the Pursuit

As deputies came upon Padron's vehicle near Quincy, Padron took off again. For the safety of the young children, deputies terminated the pursuit.

Police continue tracking Padron's vehicle as it headed toward Moses Lake. This is where things get interesting. According to Moses Lake Police:

Unfortunately for Padron, he drove right past a training venue where K9 units were training, so four K9 units responded to the area to help.

As Padron fled again, he exited I-90 at West Broadway, where he lost control and crashed the vehicle. Padron took off on foot just before officers arrived at the crash.

A K9 Unit Quickly Located the Suspect Hiding in a Tree Line

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K9 Jester gets the kudos for the catch. Officers Later found a pistol in Padron's vehicle. He was booked into jail on several Grant County charges in addition to the charges in Wenatchee.

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