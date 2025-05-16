Washington: the State Where Older Workers Find New Purpose

Washington: the State Where Older Workers Find New Purpose

When it comes to working, Washington is #1 in the nation for older adults.

There are a record 11.2 million Americans ages 65 and older in today's workforce. Seniorly.com found that because of the strong business environment and NO personal income tax, Washington state is the BEST for older employees.

Good to know because while I still have a few years to go, a lot of my friends are considering retiring. My husband just turned 64, and he says he's ready. However, I'm sure he'll find a part-time job.

Washington Has a High Income for Senior Households.

According to the study, the average senior household income is $63,963. A lot of seniors are also working part-time jobs today. Recently, I took a trip to Home Depot, and noticed a few more seasoned employees.

Washington’s No. 1 ranking was helped by seniors paying no personal income tax and the state had the biggest growth of new businesses in the country year-over-year, which will provide career opportunities. Moreover, nearly a quarter of employed seniors work remotely.

More People Are Working Past Age 65 Than Ever.

The number of people working past retirement age is increasing. In the next decade, the number of older folks working later in life is expected to reach 14.8 million by 20233.

Which State Ranked the Worst for Older Workers?

Mississippi ranked last, driven by its high rate of age-related discrimination in the workplace (188 complaints per 100,000 eligible workers), as well as low labor force participation among older adults (25.6%) and few remote work opportunities (7.4% of older employees work from home).

