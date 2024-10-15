Notice: Emergency Siren Testing on Thursday From 10am – 12 pm
Don't be alarmed. Annual testing of sirens along the Columbia and Yakima rivers and in portions of Benton and Franklin counties will be taking place within about 10 miles of the Columbia Generating Station nuclear power plant.
The Testing Will Take Place on Thursday, October 17th Between 10 am and 12 pm.
The sirens will be heard along the Columbia River from the Vernita Bridge and Leslie Groves Park in Richland. Sirens will be heard at the Horn Rapids Off-Road Vehicle Park and the recreational areas near Horn Rapids, at Columbia Station and adjoining areas.
Officials will test the siren system multiple times, and each test will be preceded and followed by voice announcements confirming the siren activation is part of a test. Periodic siren tests are conducted to test emergency equipment and train workers on emergency response procedures.
There Will Also Be a Test of the Emergency Alert System on Thursday.
In an actual emergency, county officials would activate the Emergency Alert System and broadcast information to
the public over local radio and television stations.
Benton and Franklin counties will test the emergency telephone notification system, CodeRed. This system allows county residents to be notified personally in the event of an emergency. Residents can sign up for the FREE notification service by clicking on the CodeRED logos at the websites below.
• Benton County Emergency Services
• Franklin County Emergency Management
If you have questions, please contact your county’s emergency management office. In Benton County, call (509) 628-2600 In Franklin County, call (509) 545-3546.
