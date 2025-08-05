Did You See This? US 12 Shuts Down as Buffalo Groove on the Road
It's not something you see every day in Washington, or is it? Motorists traveling on US Highway 12 in Elma on Tuesday morning got quite a sight!
A Herd of Buffalo Had the Highway Shut Down in Both Directions
The Herd Appeared Content Eating Grass Along the Side of the Highway.
As law enforcement arrived to the scene the buffalo had taken over the highway. Shortly before 7 am the owner of the herd was contacted and reportedly used a helicopter to safely guide the buffalo off the highway.
My worst fear is hitting an animal on the roadway. Thank goodness, nothing happened. The herd is ok. WSP says no animals or humans were injured in the incident.
