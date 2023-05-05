Eerie Abandoned Railway Tunnel in Washington is a Dark Creepy Hike

Hidden underneath Snoqualmie Pass is an old, dark, damp, creepy railroad tunnel that stretches over 2 miles.

The Snoqualmie Pass Tunnel

The Snoqualmie Tunnel was built over a couple of years from 1912 to 1914 as part of the old Pacific Railroad and was used as a railroad tunnel for 66 years. In 1980, the last train rolled through and the tunnel was closed to rail use. The state then converted it for public use, turning it into a hiking and biking trail.

It’s a bit creepy as you approach the entrance and gets dark quickly, so a flashlight or a fully charged phone light is recommended. Also, it is suggested to bring a parka because it can get very damp with moisture dripping from the ceiling. Although it can get very dark at times during the off-season, during peak season you’d be hard-pressed to go more than a quarter mile without running into another hiker or mountain biker.

Hikers, bikers, families, and dogs on a leash are all welcome. Get all the information regarding directions, parking, facilities, and other tips at the Washington State Parks website. Note: This year (2023), there will be a delayed opening due to heavy snowpack. Take a walk-through right now and watch this excellent footage from YouTuber Jennifer Lupine.