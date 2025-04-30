I'm not necessarily a 'foodie', but this small town in WA State has an amazing variety of local food that has been delighting the taste buds of those with a deep and enthusiastic interest in all aspects of food.

People come from all over to indulge in the local flair of farm-to-table fresh meals and baked goods.

This town also has many quaint places to shop for local crafts, gifts, and art galleries.

Edison, Washington: Small Town with Lots of Charm and Great Food

Edison Washington is located about 11 miles northwest of Mount Vernon, just off scenic Chuckanut Drive (Highway 11). It's surrounded by fertile farmland in the Samish River delta, offering views of Samish Bay, the San Juan Islands, and sometimes Mount Baker.

Edison is o ne of the oldest towns in Skagit County and only has about 260 residents. I imagine that makes it a pretty close-knit community. It's known for its charming, small-town feel and friendly locals and is becoming increasingly more recognized as a foodie destination, with several notable eateries and farm-to-table options.

In essence, Edison is a small town with a rich history and a growing reputation for its local food and artistic charm, making it a pleasant place to visit and live in the Skagit Valley.

