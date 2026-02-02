Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Just like anything in today's world, the future is uncertain. Personally, I find it somewhat unsettling to watch businesses go away.

Due to our current economic climate, we've seen several U.S. retail store closures. Because of the pandemic, retail stores have had a difficult go of it. Major chains, such as Nordstrom, Macy's, Kohl's, Rite Aid, and others have had to make adjustments to their day to day operating procedures. Some have had to file for bankruptcy.

After 106-Years, Beloved Retailer Is Closing Every Store

According to Wikipedia, Eddie Bauer LLC started in 1920, in Seattle. At 21-years old Eddie Bauer's Tennis Shop opened in the back of a local fishing and hunting store. As time went on, Bauer expanded his line to include golf clubs and fishing tackle. The name changed to Eddie Bauer's Sport Shop.

By 1942, Eddie Bauer supplied 50,000 B-9 Flight Parkas to airmen in United States Army. The company also supplied backpacks, pants, and sleeping bags. Eventually, over 100,000 sleeping bags were sold to the Army.

In 1945 Eddie Bauer Began Selling Women's Clothing in Its First Mail-Order Catalog

The original mailing list included 14,000 U.S. Army soldiers. By 1949, Eddie Bauer LLC employed 125 seamstresses.

As the company continued to thrive, and add partners over the years, at its peak, Eddie Bauer operated more than 370 stores in North America.

Eddie Bauer is Preparing to File for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The popular outdoor retailer will shutdown approximately 200 stores in North America. There are currenly 11 Eddie Bauer stores in Washington, and 6 locations in Oregon.

There is some good news in all of this. Eddie Bauer fans still are able to order merchandise online at eddiebauer.com.