Pasco Police are reminding riders and residents about the rules for E-Bike Safety. Riders and parents should know the rules.

Not Every Motorized Bicycle Is an E-Bike

E-Bikes are electrically-assisted, bicycles with working pedals. They have a seat, and an electric motor of 750 watts or less. According to Pasco Police:

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To qualify as an e-bike, the device must generally have working pedals, a seat or saddle, an electric motor of 750 watts or less, and meet one of Washington’s three e-bike classifications.

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Class 1 is pedal-assist only, up to 20 mph - NO throttle

Class 2 may use a throttle up to 20 mph

Class 3 is pedal assist only, up to 28 mph. Riders MUST be 16 years old and older

Generally, Class Class 1 and 2 e-bikes are allowed to ride where regular bicycles are allowed.

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As we head into summer, the City of Pasco reminds all of us to share the roadway, and stay alert. Know the rules of the road.

Helmets Are STRONGLY Recommended for All E-Bike Riders.

Just days ago, a 17-year old e-bike rider was killed in a crash at Road 68 and Burns Road. A fundraiser was set up for the family of Dallin Persons, as they face unexpected medical bills and funeral expenses.

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