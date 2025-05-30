Ah, irrigation, the glamorous, mud-splattered backbone of rural life. If you live in Eastern Washington, chances are you’ve spent a good part of your summer wrestling broken PVC pipes, leaky drip lines, or sprinklers that seem to explode on contact.

Sprinklers, Horses & Home Depot! My Glamorous Life in Rural Eastern Washington—

I’ve got horses. Beautiful, majestic creatures... who treat my sprinkler system like it’s a personal enemy. When they’re not demolishing fences, they’re kicking, stomping, or rolling directly on the sprinklers I just repaired. It's like a coordinated attack.

And of course, they only break them when I have to work or leave town. I swear they schedule their destruction to punish me for not feeding them endless snacks or brushing their tails like royalty.

So there I am—digging a three-foot hole with a shovel better suited for gardening gloves than trench work—gluing pipes, sweating in 90-degree heat, whispering sweet nothings to my malfunctioning sawzall.

Each repair is a new adventure. No two are alike. Sometimes it’s a simple head swap; other times I’m practically performing sprinkler surgery.

I’ve tried everything—underground sprinklers, fence-line setups, even wood post mounts. Spoiler alert: horses destroy them all.

But today? A win. Only one Home Depot run. A personal best!

There has to be an invention waiting to happen here—but I’m too sunburned and exhausted to invent it. Until then, check out the videos below and laugh with me (or at me). Same sprinklers, same chaos, different day in paradise.