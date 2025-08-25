One of the downfalls of living in a desert, is the extremely hot, dry conditions. Living in such an area isn't for everyone. However, as long as we're prepared, we can plan ahead for ways to deal with extreme heat.

The Severe Heat Warning for Eastern Washington Has Been Extended

https://www.weather.gov/pdt/ https://www.weather.gov/pdt/ loading...

The National Weather Service in Pendleton, OR is extending the extreme heat warning through Tuesday until 9 pm for areas including:

• The Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and Washington

• The Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Washington

• The Kittitas Valley

• The Yakima Valley

Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 96 to 100 degrees expected. This will pose a major risk of heat-related illness.

People in Affected Areas Are Urged to Stay Safe By Taking the Following Actions:

Canva Canva loading...

• Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water or sports drinks

• Wear lightweight and light colored clothing

• Cancel ALL outdoor activities during the day

• Use air conditioning and stay in cool places during the day

• Walk pets early or late in the day

• NEVER leave children or pets in a vehicle unattended

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi