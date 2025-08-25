Urgent: Severe Heat Warning Remains in Effect for PNW
One of the downfalls of living in a desert, is the extremely hot, dry conditions. Living in such an area isn't for everyone. However, as long as we're prepared, we can plan ahead for ways to deal with extreme heat.
The Severe Heat Warning for Eastern Washington Has Been Extended
The National Weather Service in Pendleton, OR is extending the extreme heat warning through Tuesday until 9 pm for areas including:
• The Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and Washington
• The Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Washington
• The Kittitas Valley
• The Yakima Valley
Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 96 to 100 degrees expected. This will pose a major risk of heat-related illness.
People in Affected Areas Are Urged to Stay Safe By Taking the Following Actions:
• Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water or sports drinks
• Wear lightweight and light colored clothing
• Cancel ALL outdoor activities during the day
• Use air conditioning and stay in cool places during the day
• Walk pets early or late in the day
• NEVER leave children or pets in a vehicle unattended
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF