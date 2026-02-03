Washington State Patrol is warning motorists of the dangers of driving too fast for conditions.

You can never underestimate Mother Nature's works on our roads, especially when it comes to wet conditions near freezing. I'm no expert, however, I assume black ice was the culprit for this unfortunate motorist.

Why Black Ice Is Dangerous for Drivers in Washington

Black ice is exceptionally hazardous because it's nearly transparent. It's invisible to drivers. It forms as a thin layer of glaze ice on roads. It can cause a driver to lose control of their vehicle, leading to spinning, sliding, and more, before a driver can react.

What Driving 'Too Fast for Conditions' Means in Washington

• You must drive at a reasonable speed during the existing conditions (weather, visibility, traffic, road surface, etc.).

• If law enforcement determines that your speed was excessive, or unsafe for the conditions, a citation may be issued.

If you're cited for driving too fast for conditions (RCW 46.61.400 (1)), it's considered a traffic infraction. The penalties mainly focus on fines. The typical fine for 'Driving Too Fast for Conditions' is anywhere between $42 - $48.

