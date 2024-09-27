Shaking Things Up: Northern Washington Rattled by Powerful Quake

PNSN-X PNSN-X loading...

It seems we've been reading and hearing more and more of earthquakes hitting the Pacific Northwest lately. Thursday was no different, as a 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported around 4:05 am. The shaking woke up residents of Western Washington and British Columbia.

The 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Between San Juan Island and Brentwood Bay

The epicenter about about 40 miles west of downtown Bellingham. According to the USGS website, more than 2,200 people reported feeling the earthquake.

According to the PNSN X post, Some Felt the Shaking in Victoria, and Gonzalez

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network recently has shown swarms of small earthquakes in Eastern Washington. On the PNSN site, you can also view a complete list of recent earthquakes. The site has a section featuring earthquakes near volcanoes.

