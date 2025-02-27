2.8 Magnitude Quake In Washington State: How To Stay Safe

Earthquakes are becoming more and more common these days. I've only experienced a few when I lived in southern California. It felt like a truck hit my apartment on these occasions.

A 2.8 Magnitude Quake Shook Tracyton, WA, Recently, According to the USGS.

USGS.gov USGS.gov loading...

Tracyton is located in Kitsap County. A suburban neighborhood in Bremerton, Tracyton is made up of single family homes known for clean tree-lined streets.

What to Do After an Earthquake?

It's important to treat your injuries and be prepared for aftershocks. Avoid areas with potential hazards. Check yourself and others for injuries.

Administer first aid and inspect your home for damage.

Shut off utilities like gas and electriicity if necessary.

Stay out of damaged buildings, and listen to radio reports for updates and instruction.

Be Prepared for Aftershocks

Drop, cover, and hold on

Stay away from damaged buildings

Avoid broken glass and debris

Be careful around chimneys

Stay away from beaches

Stay away from damaged areas

The safest place during an earthquake, is to drop, cover, and hold on, under a heavy piece of furniture. If there's no furniture, take cover against an inside wall.

Get our free mobile app

Other Tips to Note During an Earthquake:

Stay indoors until the shaking stops and you're sure it's safe to leave



Don't try to run during an earthquake



Don't go to another room or another floor



Stay where you are and drop to your hands and knees

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF