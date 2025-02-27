2.8 Magnitude Quake In Washington State: How To Stay Safe
Earthquakes are becoming more and more common these days. I've only experienced a few when I lived in southern California. It felt like a truck hit my apartment on these occasions.
A 2.8 Magnitude Quake Shook Tracyton, WA, Recently, According to the USGS.
Tracyton is located in Kitsap County. A suburban neighborhood in Bremerton, Tracyton is made up of single family homes known for clean tree-lined streets.
What to Do After an Earthquake?
It's important to treat your injuries and be prepared for aftershocks. Avoid areas with potential hazards. Check yourself and others for injuries.
Administer first aid and inspect your home for damage.
Shut off utilities like gas and electriicity if necessary.
Stay out of damaged buildings, and listen to radio reports for updates and instruction.
Be Prepared for Aftershocks
- Drop, cover, and hold on
- Stay away from damaged buildings
- Avoid broken glass and debris
- Be careful around chimneys
- Stay away from beaches
- Stay away from damaged areas
Other Tips to Note During an Earthquake:
- Stay indoors until the shaking stops and you're sure it's safe to leave
- Don't try to run during an earthquake
- Don't go to another room or another floor
- Stay where you are and drop to your hands and knees
