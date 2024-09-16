Sunday Shivers: Unraveling the Mystery of Snoqualmie’s 2.5 Quake

I never thought I'd be writing about an earthquake in Washington. I know we have them, however, I wasn't prepared for it today. The official report from the US Geological Survey site (USGS), is that folks in Snoqualmie experienced a magnitude 2.5 earthquake on Sunday. It happened at 5:27 am or 12:27:53 UTC.

The Earthquake Was Centered Near Snoqualmie

However it was so light that most residents may not have felt anything. When I lived in California, I felt only one earthquake. I was sleeping and it woke me up. It shook me from a sound sleep. I thought something had crashed into my apartment. It took me a minute to get my bearings. I immediately went outside and all the neighbors were talking about it. "Did you feel it?" Heck, yeah I did! I learned that it was a magnitude 3.6. While working for a radio station in southern California, earthquake talk was common. We actually had earthquake training. Drop, Cover and Hold on. We practiced the drill as part of our job training.

I can only remember once, when I felt our building shake. I'm reminded of one quake in particular, when local news teams experienced an earthquake during the morning news.

The USGS is urging residents to report their experiences, if any of Sunday's quake in Snoqualmie through the “Did You Feel It?” platform. This helps scientists collect valuable data to improve earthquake response efforts.

Earthquakes are more common than you think. You can find out more by visiting the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

