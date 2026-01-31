A motorist in Washington State is counting their lucky stars, after almost driving their jeep into a river.

The driver of the vehicle narrowly escaped injury after missing a turn, and stopped short of driving into the Duwamish River.

Due to traveling at a high rate of speed, the driver missed the northbound SR 599 ramp onto Tukwila Drive International Boulevard. The jeep left the roadway and, fortunately (or not), became caught on the guard rail.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol, the driver was traveling way too fast to navigate a turn.

Had there not been a guard rail, the vehicle would have traveled into the river.

The roadway was reopened after crews removed the vehicle off the guardrail.

WSP Trooper Johnson is known for his original traffic posts on X.

