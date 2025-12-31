Dungeness crab season kicks off December 31st for Washingtonians.

The season is open from Klipsan Beach on the Long Beach Peninsula south to Cape Falcon, OR, and includes the Columbia River, and Willapa Bay.

This is the First Time Since 2021 That the Season Has Opened in December

“This is the first season since 2021-22 in which crab quality has supported a December opener,” said WDFW Coastal Shellfish Manager Matthew George. “Strong market demand and high dockside prices made last year one of the state’s most valuable commercial Dungeness crab seasons, and we look forward to 2025-26 being another marker of a resilient fishery that is critical to Washington’s economy and livelihood.”

READ MORE: Tri-Cities' Most Anticipated Pizza Joint Is NOW Open

The season opens January 4th from Klipsan Beach north to Destruction Island, including Grays Harbor. Dungeness crab is Washington's most valuable fishery. Last year it brought in 88-million dollars.

Best Places to Find Dungeness Crabs in WA Include Puget Sound and Coastal WA

• Edmonds Pier

• Des Moines Marina

• Dash Point

Dungeness crabs love sandy or muddy bottoms. They're mostly nocturnal, and more active at night. They can bury themselves in sand. Bigger crabs are often found in slightly deeper water. Along coastal WA, popular places to find Dungeness crabs include:

• Westport

• Ilwaco

• Long Beach Peninsula

WDFW reminds state crabbers to follow all regulations. Recreational crabbers 16 years or older must carry a current Washington fishing license.

Get our free mobile app

Most people enjoy Dungeness crabs steamed and cracked with butter, or, simply chilled, and eaten plain.

10 Items That Should Never Be Left in a Cold Vehicle in Washington Some items should NEVER be left in extreme cold temperatures, just as some should never be left in extreme heat. Items with batteries, carbonated beverages, items with properties that can expand or contract. Let's not leave out aerosol cans! Take a look. Have you ever left anything in a freezing vehicle that fare so well, after? Gallery Credit: Patti Banner