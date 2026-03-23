Dangerous DUI Driver Busted by WSP at .236% BAC
Wowza! Do you see that reading? .236% is SEVERELY intoxicated. That's nearly thee times the legal limit of 0.08%.
Washington State Patrol Pulled Over a Motorist Just Before 6 am on Monday
.236 Indicates Severe Impairment
Serious loss of motor skills, balance, and judgment are common for someone who's consumed so much alcohol. Potential blackouts, confusion, nausea, and potential for the person to pass out or be difficult to awaken.
A person in the 0.20% - 0.30% range is Termed in the Danger Zone and Will Show
• Confusion and disorientation
• Severe mortor impairment...(cannot walk or properly stand)
• Slurred or incomprehensible speech
• Nausea and vomiting
• Blackouts (memory loss)
• Slow or irregular breathing
• Risk of choking on vomit
Read More: Dozens of Animals Saved From Horrific Conditions in Poulsbo
You should call emergency services immediately if someone at this level
Is unconscious or cannot be awakened
Is breathing irregularly or very slowly
Is repeatedly vomiting
Is pale or blusih in color, with clammy skin
0.236% is nearly three times the legal driving limit of 0.08%. At this level, a person is experiencing severe alcohol intoxication.