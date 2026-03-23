Wowza! Do you see that reading? .236% is SEVERELY intoxicated. That's nearly thee times the legal limit of 0.08%.

Washington State Patrol Pulled Over a Motorist Just Before 6 am on Monday

.236 Indicates Severe Impairment

Serious loss of motor skills, balance, and judgment are common for someone who's consumed so much alcohol. Potential blackouts, confusion, nausea, and potential for the person to pass out or be difficult to awaken.

A person in the 0.20% - 0.30% range is Termed in the Danger Zone and Will Show

• Confusion and disorientation

• Severe mortor impairment...(cannot walk or properly stand)

• Slurred or incomprehensible speech

• Nausea and vomiting

• Blackouts (memory loss)

• Slow or irregular breathing

• Risk of choking on vomit

Read More: Dozens of Animals Saved From Horrific Conditions in Poulsbo

You should call emergency services immediately if someone at this level

Is unconscious or cannot be awakened

Is breathing irregularly or very slowly

Is repeatedly vomiting

Is pale or blusih in color, with clammy skin

Get our free mobile app

0.236% is nearly three times the legal driving limit of 0.08%. At this level, a person is experiencing severe alcohol intoxication.