Dual Threat: High Winds And Heavy Snow for WA & OR

Are you ready for winter weather? High winds and heavy snow are in the forecast for the next few days.It seems like we're getting hit especially hard early on. Mountain passes received heavy snow over the weekend. And now, Mother Nature is adding wind. Lots of high winds will impact the area. More snow is coming, as well.

A High Wind Warning and Advisory are in Effect Monday 1 pm Through 7 am Tuesday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Kittitas Valley, Columbia Gorge, and Simcoe Highlands. Wind speeds of 25-45 mph expected with wind gusts of up to 60 to 70 mph. A Wind Advisory is also in effect for the Yakima Valley, Columbia Basin, North-Central Oregon, and for the foothills of the Blue Mountains. Winds of 20-30 mph expected with gusts of up to 45-55mph.

Strong winds and hazardous conditions are expected. Please secure any loose objects around your home. And take items inside if you can. When traveling during these windy conditions, please use extreme caution.

Along With High Winds, SNOW Returns to the WA Cascades and Northern Blues.

Moderate to locally heavy snow accumulations will return to the Upper East Slopes of the Washington Cascades above 4000 feet and the Northern Blues above 4500 feet on Monday, and persist through Tuesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations will be between 6 to 10 inches. Strong wind gusts between 45 to 50 mph will also result in areas of blowing snow, which may reduce visibility in these mountain areas.

